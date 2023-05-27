Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,220 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.