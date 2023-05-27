Sei Investments Co. Purchases 162,801 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,801 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OFC opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.