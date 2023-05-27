Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.