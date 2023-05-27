Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.86% of Hexcel worth $42,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

