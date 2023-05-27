Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Sells 34,446 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS reduced its position in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the period. Hyperfine comprises approximately 0.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 3.49% of Hyperfine worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine Stock Up 1.4 %

Hyperfine Profile

Shares of HYPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 115,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.