Secret (SIE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,552.80

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $5,552.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00420869 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,863.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

