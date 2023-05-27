Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $54.62. 278,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,938. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.