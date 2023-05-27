Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 810,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.