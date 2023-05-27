Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,481 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,481 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $43,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $39.73 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

