Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.59% of Commerce Bancshares worth $50,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

