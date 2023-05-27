Schroder Investment Management Group Has $47.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,818 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $47,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,717 shares of company stock worth $19,502,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,348.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,474.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

