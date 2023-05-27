Schroder Investment Management Group Has $40.84 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,002 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of CF Industries worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

