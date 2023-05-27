Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.86 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of NetApp worth $39,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

