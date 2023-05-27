Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.69% of Glacier Bancorp worth $37,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

