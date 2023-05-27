Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 19,471 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.81% of Crane worth $45,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crane Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

