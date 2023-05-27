Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 23,440 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $48,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

NYSE NOW opened at $537.46 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.33.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $8,269,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

