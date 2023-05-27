Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

