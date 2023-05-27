Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Update

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00.

