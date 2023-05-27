Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.87 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,883,356 shares.
Savannah Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.95.
About Savannah Resources
Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.
