Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.40 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

