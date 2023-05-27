Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 44,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

