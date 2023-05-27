Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SKT stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

