Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 265.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

