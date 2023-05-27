Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 1,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Salvatore Ferragamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

