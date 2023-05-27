Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 58,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,533. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.
Safran Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About Safran
Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
