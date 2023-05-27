Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.56. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 874,314 shares trading hands.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $406.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 904,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 475,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

