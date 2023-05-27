Sachem Head Capital Management LP Sells 345,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises approximately 1.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.94% of New Relic worth $36,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NEWR traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

