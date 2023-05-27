Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.06% of Ryanair worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.7 %

About Ryanair

RYAAY stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $106.51. 586,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,929. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.