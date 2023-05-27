Rune (RUNE) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Rune token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $24,499.28 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.26308071 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.