RS Group’s (RS1) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Tuesday. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 870.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 919.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

RS Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RS Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

In other RS Group news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61). In other RS Group news, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61). Also, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00). 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RS Group

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.