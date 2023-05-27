RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Acquires £233,160 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($290,000.00).
RS Group Price Performance
RS1 stock opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 919.80. RS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.
RS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Featured Articles
