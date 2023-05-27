RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Acquires £233,160 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($290,000.00).

RS1 stock opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,409.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 870.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 919.80. RS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS1. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

