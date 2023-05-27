Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $81.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

