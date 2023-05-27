Royal Bank of Canada Trims Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Target Price to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

