Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on August 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

