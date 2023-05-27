Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutanix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.