Round Hill Asset Management Sells 2,323 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 7,170,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.