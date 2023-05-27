Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for approximately 1.5% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,257. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.