Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 11.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.05 and a 200 day moving average of $350.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

