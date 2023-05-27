Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Round Hill Asset Management lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $12,294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 21,300,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,683,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

