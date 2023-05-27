Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.77-$4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

