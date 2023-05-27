Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Up 5.4%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Rose Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) by 2,060.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

