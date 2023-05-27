Robert W. Baird Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $23.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOVA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

