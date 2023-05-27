RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in RH by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

