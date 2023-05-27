RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $246.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.20 and a 200 day moving average of $273.86. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.