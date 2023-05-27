RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $246.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.77. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

