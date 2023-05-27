Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rexel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $20.39 on Friday. 366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.2646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. Rexel’s dividend payout ratio is 78.33%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

