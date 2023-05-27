Reviewing MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Repsol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 1 6 3 0 2.20

Repsol has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Repsol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Repsol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.07 $25.53 million N/A N/A Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.71

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Repsol pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.50% N/A 366.53% Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Repsol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. The company was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

