Reviewing Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09% Zentek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.72%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.52%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $6,288.00 23,049.36 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Zentek $280,000.00 561.63 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.15

Atlas Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zentek.

Summary

Zentek beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

