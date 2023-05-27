Reviewing AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AER Energy Resources and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 231.63%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -78.13% -35.10% -27.43%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $114.42 million 2.60 -$78.30 million ($0.65) -3.23

AER Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AER Energy Resources beats Energy Vault on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

