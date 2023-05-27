Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 93,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Revelation Biosciences

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVB. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of REVB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 142,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,931. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

